Bahria Town floodlit cricket in progress

LAHORE: The 4th Bahria Town Floodlit Cricket Tournament Bahria Cricket is currently in progress here at Bahria Town Stadium.

On the second day of the event five matches were decided. In the first match Sharqpur Sharif Club (75/2) outplayed Ashrafia Club (73) by 8 wickets. In the second match Gujjar XI (70) beat Zaka XI by 37 runs. Third match was played between AD Estate Club (40) lost to Bahria XI by 8 wickets.

In the fourth match Bhimbhir XI (68) beat Patiala XI (51) by 17 runs.In the fifth match Adil Builders (52/4) thrashed Zaka XI(51) by 6 wickets. Ahmad Hussain Gujjar was the chief guest in the matches on the second day. Syed Fakhar Shah, Director Sports Bahria Town, was also present on the occasion.