Akmal, Asghar steer Omar Associates to semis

KARACHI: Discarded Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal and left-arm spinner Muhammad Asghar guided Omar Associates into the semifinals of the 5th Naya Nazimabad Ramazan Cup Twenty20 Cricket Tournament 2018 as they overpowered Sindh Police by 80 runs in a one-sided quarter-final under floodlights here at the Hussain Lawai Stadium late on Thursday night.

Umar rode his luck, having been dropped no less than three times, to score 78 off 46 balls with the help four sixes and eight fours. He was adjudged Man of the Match ahead of his teammate Asghar who picked up four-wicket haul. Batting first, after winning the toss, Omar Associates posted a huge score of 195 for five in the allotted 20 overs with Khushdil Shah slamming a rapid fire unbeaten 41 off 18 deliveries with two sixes and four fours.

Sindh Police had to pay the price of dropping as many as half dozen catches in the field which caused problems for their bowlers. Leg-spinner Raza-ul-Hasan (2-36) was the only bowler to manage respectable figures in difficult circumstances.

Facing a daunting task of scoring 196 for victory, Sindh Police batting crashed to 115 all out in 18 overs. They suffered a blow in the start when their talented opener Fazal Subhan fractured his right elbow after being hit by lanky Pakistan speedster Muhammad Irfan and retired when on nine with two boundaries. The Police top-order batting flopped with only Zeeshan Jamil (35 off 27 balls) and Shaharyar Ghani (22 off 16 balls) offering some resistance. They were undone of the left-arm spin duo of Muhammad Asghar (4-12) and Muhammad Nawaz (3-24).

Haji Osman Ghani, Chairman Al Abbas Group, who was the chief guest presented Rs 10,000 Man of the Match award to Umar Akmal. Nadeem Omar, President-Elect, Karachi City Cricket Association (KCCA) and owner of Quetta Gladiators, was also present on the occasion. Omar Associates will now take on Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in the first semifinal while the second semifinal will be contested between State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the winners of the NBP-Brighto Paints quarterfinal.