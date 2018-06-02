Visca hat-trick as Bosnia stun Korea

JEONJU, South Korea: Edin Visca scored a hat-trick as Bosnia and Herzegovina condemned South Korea to a 3-1 friendly defeat in a major setback to their World Cup preparations on Friday.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was unable to make an impact as Visca scored in the 28th minute, just before half-time and then in the 79th to steal the show in Jeonju.It made for a low-key send-off for Shin Tae-yong’s South Korea, who were playing their final home warm-up and will face holders Germany, Mexico and Sweden in a tough Group F in Russia.

After Visca opened the scoring, midfielder Lee Jae-Sung levelled for the hosts two minutes later, only for the Bosnian midfielder to grab his second just moments before half-time.And Visca, who plays for Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey, dashed any hopes of a late South Korean comeback when he completed his treble in the 79th minute. The teams traded chances early on. Roma striker Edin Dzeko fired just over the bar in the 12th minute, and fluffed a one-on-one opportunity nine minutes later.