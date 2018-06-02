BCCI, Modi, Srinivasan slapped penalty

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has slapped a penalty of over INR 121 crore on the BCCI, its former boss N Srinivasan and former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi among others, for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Act (FEMA) during IPL 2009, according to agency officials.

A special director of ED, it is understood, levied a penalty of INR 82.66 crore on the BCCI, INR 11.53 crore on Srinivasan, INR 10.65 crore on Modi, INR 9.72 crore on former BCCI treasurer MP Pandove, and INR 7 crore on the State Bank of Travancore (now merged with the SBI) in connection with the matter.

The ED - an agency under the government of India responsible for enforcing economic laws in the country - was investigating a case of alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Act (FEMA) in transferring over INR 243 crore out of the country to host the 2009 IPL in South Africa.