Loew to decide Neuer’s WC fate tomorrow

BERLIN: Joachim Loew has said he will only decide on Sunday whether to take Germany’s captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to the World Cup after eight months sidelined by injury. Neuer is set to play his first full game since fracturing his foot last September, on Saturday away to Austria in Germany’s penultimate friendly before the World Cup.

After such a lengthy absence, the 32-year-old who is generally regarded as one of the world’s top goalkeepers is under pressure to prove his form and fitness. “The final decision will probably not come until Sunday night,” said Germany’s head coach Loew on Friday. “For the moment everything is on plan for Manuel Neuer. “I’ll talk to him tonight and if everything is okay, he’ll play against Austria.”Loew has said he will only take Neuer to Russia as his first-choice ‘keeper.

Barcelona’s Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has deputised for Neuer, who has not played for Germany since October 2016.Despite months on the sidelines, the Bayern Munich star has impressed in practice games at Germany’s World Cup training camp in Eppan, north Italy. Neuer pulled of a string of saves earlier this week when he helped the Germany Under-20 team restrict their margin of defeat to the senior team to just 2-0. He was only beaten by a Thomas Mueller penalty and a Julian Draxler goal.

Loew is set to leave several World Cup winners out of the team for the friendly in Klagenfurt. Defender Jerome Boateng, who has a groin strain, and midfielder Toni Kroos, who was rested winning the Champions League with Real Madrid last weekend, will sit out.

Mats Hummels and Thomas Mueller, who are rested, are also being left behind in Eppan by Loew, but for the rest of the 27-man squad this is their last chance to win a place on the plane to Russia.