England in control after bowlers shine

LEEDS, United Kingdom: England were 106 for two in reply to Pakistan’s first innings 174, a deficit of 68 runs, at the close of the first day of the second Test at Headingley on Friday.

Joe Root, the England captain, was 29 not out and nightwatchman Dominic Bess unbeaten on nought.Earlier, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed’s decision to bat backfired as England took advantage of the overcast and swing-friendly conditions.

Pakistan lost all of their top order before lunch and another clatter of wickets left them 79 for seven not long after the interval. But Shadab Khan rallied the tail with 56, the teenager’s third fifty in as many Tests. England’s veteran new ball partnership of Stuart Broad (three for 38) and James Anderson (three for 43) each took three wickets. Meanwhile recalled Warwickshire paceman Chris Woakes finished with three for 55 from his 11 overs.

Pakistan lead this two-match series 1-0 after thrashing England by nine wickets in the first Test at Lord’s.Shadab Khan spared Pakistan from complete embarrassment with the bat as they slumped to 174 all out after winning the toss in the second Test against England at Headingley on Friday.

Pakistan arrived in Leeds after thrashing England by nine wickets in the first Test of this two-match series at Lord’s.Friday’s pitch looked a good one to bat on but humid and overcast conditions offered to assist the bowlers, yet Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed opted to bat first, an especially bold decision given England made just 184 in their first innings at Lord’s. But it was not long before Stuart Broad, who led England’s attack with three wickets for 38 runs in 15 overs, was in the wickets.

James Anderson, Broad’s veteran new-ball partner, took three for 43 and recalled all-rounder Chris Woakes, one of a trio of changes to the team that played at Lord’s, three for 55. Pakistan saw all their top four dismissed before lunch and early in the second session they lost three wickets for one run in 14 balls. But teenage leg-spinner Shadab, fresh from Test fifties against Ireland in Dublin and England at Lord’s, inspired a late-order revival as Pakistan’s last three wickets added 95 runs.

In the morning, Broad almost had opener Imam-ul-Haq lbw for nought before removing the nephew of Pakistan selection chief and former Test batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq for a duck in any event.

Pakistan 1st Innings:

Azhar Ali lbw b Broad 2

Imam-ul-Haq c Root b Broad 0

Haris Sohail c Malan b Woakes 28

Asad Shafiq c Cook b Woakes 27

Usman Salahuddin lbw b Broad 4

Sarfraz Ahmed b Anderson 14

Shadab Khan c Jennings b Curran 56

Faheem Ashraf lbw b Anderson 0

Mohammad Amir c Bairstow b Anderson 13

Hasan Ali c and b Woakes 24

Mohammad Abbas not out 1

Extras: (lb5) 5

Total: (all out, 48.1 overs, 227 mins) 174

Fall: 1-0 (Imam), 2-17 (Azhar), 3-49 (Sohail), 4-62 (Shafiq), 5-78 (Sarfraz), 6-78 (Salahuddin), 7-79 (Ashraf), 8-113 (Amir), 9-156 (Hasan), 10-174 (Shadab)

Bowling: Anderson 15-6-43-3; Broad 15-6-38-3; Woakes 11-1-55-3; Curran 7.1-0-33-1

England first innings 106/2.

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).