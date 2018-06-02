Italian populists reach last-ditch deal to take power

ROME: Italy’s populist parties on Thursday reached a new coalition deal reviving their plans to take power, narrowly avoiding snap elections and setting in motion an anti-austerity government in the eurozone’s third largest economy.

On Thursday evening President Sergio Mattarella gave a mandate for the second time to Giuseppe Conte — the populist’s pick for prime minister. Italy has been in the throws of political turmoil for almost three months after inconclusive March elections, rocking financial markets and spreading unease among its euro partners. Conte — a little know lawyer and political novice — announced his picks for the country’s future cabinet after meeting with Mattarella.

From the coalition, far-right League leader Matteo Salvini was named interior minister while Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio is slated to become minister for economic development. Paolo Savona, the eurosceptic economist who the populist coalition originally wanted for economy minister but was rejected by Mattarella, is still part of the cabinet as European Affairs minister.

The role of economy minister was given to the less controversial Giovanni Tria, a political economist who advocates slashing taxes but is in favour of keeping Italy in the euro. Brussels savvy Enzo Moavero Milanesi was appointed minister of foreign affairs.

According to Italian media the populist line-up will face a vote of confidence in both houses of parliament on Monday or Tuesday.“Without promising any miracles, I can say that, after the first months of this government of change, I would like us to have a country with a little less tax and a little more security, a few more jobs and a few less illegal immigrants,” said a gleeful Salvini at a rally after the annoucement.

Just forty-eight hours ago Italy had looked to be on course for snap elections after coalition talks between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and far-right League party collapsed over the weekend. Mattarella vetoed the populist coalition’s anti-euro choice for economy minister Savona, causing the two populist parties to abandon their joint bid for power.