Trump calls for comedian Samantha Bee’s firing after crude Ivanka comment

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump waded further into television controversies on Friday, calling for comedian Samantha Bee to be fired after she made a vulgar comment about his daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump on her program.

His comments came days after Walt Disney Co’s ABC network canceled the popular US television comedy “Roseanne” after its star Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist remark comparing a former top Obama administration official to an ape. On Wednesday, Bee called Ivanka Trump a crude reference for the female aNatomy on her show “Full Frontal” while discussing the president’s controversial immigration policies. Bee apologized on Thursday.

The TBS cable network, which airs the program, also issued an apology. “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Bee said on Twitter.