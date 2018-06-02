Palestinian woman killed by Israeli fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GAZA CITY: A young Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border fence, in another day of protests and violence, Palestinian medical sources said. Razan al-Najjar, 21, was shot near Khan Yunis in the south of the territory, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said. The European Union, meanwhile, urged Israel to reconsider its decision to demolish a Palestinian Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank, saying it undermines “prospects for a lasting peace”.
Comments