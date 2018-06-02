Delhi’s proposal to cap drug costs worries hospitals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Indian authorities have proposed capping medical costs at private hospitals in the capital to help millions of people, but the plan would deal a blow to the multi-billion-dollar healthcare sector already grappling with price control policies.
The move by Delhi’s health department comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s federal government has capped prices of medical devices such as knee implants, taking a tough line against what it calls “illegal profiteering” by companies. Modi’s government had also cited a need to rationalise hospital treatment costs after it found they were raising other charges to compensate for losses faced due to government-set medical device prices.
The Delhi state government this week directed private hospitals not to charge patients more than a 50 percent “mark-up” on drugs and disposables, such as injections or gloves, according to a copy of the “advisory” seen by Reuters on Friday. It also proposed restricting overall costs in some cases, saying hospitals must waive off 50 percent of the bill if a patient dies within six hours of admission.
