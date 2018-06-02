Malaysian anti-graft agency to quiz wife of ex-PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s anti-graft commission has called for a statement from the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak in its investigation into a former unit of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), two sources at the commission said.

Rosmah Mansor will have to go to the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Tuesday to have her statement recorded in connection with investigations into SRC International, one source said. “The notice was served by MACC officers at the home of the former prime minister today,” the source said on Friday. The sources asked not to be identified as details of the notice have yet to be made public. Najib, defeated in a stunning election loss last month by his mentor-turned-rival, Mahathir Mohamad, has become the subject of a money-laundering probe. He and Rosmah have been barred from leaving the country. Najib made a statement to the agency last month about a suspicious transfer of $10.6 million to his bank account.

Australia ‘complicit’ in Malaysia corruption: Leading Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim claimed Friday that Australia was complicit in alleged corruption by the former government as he called on Canberra to send home a policeman implicated in a murder scandal. Former opposition leader Anwar slammed Canberra’s “tainted” policy towards ousted prime minister Najib Razak’s administration, which was sensationally ousted in last month’s election. Anwar, who was jailed by Najib in 2015 and released after the election, said Australia had always made “extremely supportive” statements about Najib’s administration.