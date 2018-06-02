Police Assistance Lines facilitate 4,754 citizens

PESHAWAR: The Police Assistance Lines have facilitated 4,754 citizens in police related issues throughout the province in the first five months of the current year.

A total of 908 cases of Traffic License and Excise Documentation were verified which include 740 traffic licence in Buner, 94 in Chitral and 69 in Lower Dir.

About 2,064 computerised national identity cards were verified. That included 1,080 applicants from Nowshera, 850 from Buner and 130 from Lower Dir.

The Police Assistance Lines issued clearance certificates to 842 government servants throughout the province. About 350 clearance certificates were issued in Abbottabad, 304 in Karak and 141 in Kohat.

The Police Assistance Lines gave legal advice to 940 persons in total. They included 391 persons from Lower Dir, 254 from Swat and 211 from Buner.