NAB KP authorises inquiries in various cases

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday authorised a number of inquiries.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Director General NAB KP Farmanullah Khan chaired the meeting which took several important decisions.

The board authorised an inquiry against officials of Irrigation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices.

The subjects are alleged to have approved exaggerated cost of Rs200 million for the construction of bridges on Warsak Canal in gross violation of CSR rules 2012.

The board also authorised an inquiry against officials of Local Government Department and others for allegedly having purchased inferior quality bulletproof vehicles on exorbitant rates.

Another inquiry was authorised against officials of Workers Welfare Board and others for illegal allotment of residential units a Labour Colony in Haripur.

The board also authorised an inquiry against Muhammad Ilyas Khan, owner of City Associates Mardan, and others who allegedly collected money from scores of affectees promising allotment of plots in Al-Aqsa City Kamra Project.

Another inquiry was ordered against officials of Local Government Department, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar & others regarding corruption in installation of sewerage treatment plant at Charsadda Road.

It also approved a reference against Qazi Muhammad Anwar, owner of Qazi Trade Centre in Peshawar on the charges of cheating public at large.

The board approved another reference against Sher Alam (private person) and others for illegally transferring government land at Malam Jabba, Swat.