Two women among 9 injured in gas leak blast

PESHAWAR: Nine persons, including two women, were injured in an explosion caused by gas leakage in Ramdas Bazaar on Friday, police said. The bomb disposal unit (BDU) experts said the blast occurred due to gas leakage.

Some reports said that two injured expired at hospital, there was no official confirmation of the deaths.

“The blast occurred at a clinic in Akbar Plaza in Ramdas. Three persons, including two women, sustained burn injuries in the blast while six people were injured after being hit by pieces of broken glass when windowpanes smashed under the impact of the explosion,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Suburb, Fazal Wahid told reporters.

Quoting BDU officials, who were called to the spot, he said the blast occurred due to gas leakage.

Meanwhile, two hand-grenades were lobbed into at a house in Jamil Chowk on Ring Road. One grenade damaged the building slightly while the other didn’t go off.