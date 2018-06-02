Parties asked to file nomination papers for reserved seats

PESHAWAR: Provincial Election Commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmad in his capacity as the returning officer on Friday issued a public notice to all political parties for filing nomination papers from today for the reserved seats for women in the National Assembly and reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

“In pursuant to Section 104 of the Election Act, 2017 the political parties contesting election to the seats reserved for women in the National Assembly and the reserved seats for women and minorities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly shall submit nomination papers from June 2 to June 6,” the provincial election commissioner said in the public notice.

The returning officer asked the political parties to file with him separate list of candidates in order of priority for the said seats as provided under the act. It said in pursuance of the provisions of Section 57 of the Election Act, 2017, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on May 31 through a notification called upon the candidates to file nomination papers reserved seats for women and minorities in the provincial assemblies in accordance with the provision of section 104 of the act.

The returning officers for general seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata also issued a public notice. They called upon the voters of the constituencies of National Assembly and the provincial assemblies of the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan. As per the schedule, nomination papers will be filed with the returning officer by the candidates from June 2 to 6, 2018.

The date for publication of names of the nominated candidates is June 7.

Last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the returning officer is June 14. Last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the returning officer rejecting/accepting the nomination papers is June 19.

Last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal is June 26 and the revised list of candidates will be published on June 27. As per the schedule, the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates is June 28. The date for allotment of election symbol to contesting candidate is June 29. The polling day is July 25.