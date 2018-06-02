Commission calls for urgent action against chronic diseases

Islamabad : A new report from the World Health Organisation (WHO) Independent High-level Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) has called on Heads of State and Government to take ultimate responsibility for NCDs, rather than delegating it to ministers of health alone. The need to do so has been felt in view of the “multi-sectoral construct of the needed response.”

The Commission’s report, which was released in Geneva on Friday and was also published simultaneously in ‘The Lancet,’ focuses attention on growing but neglected challenges like mental disorders and obesity. By calling on Heads of State and Government to take ultimate responsibility for NCDs, the report recognizes the need to ensure that health ministries have the influence they require to ensure the issue is backed with the political will and funding it merits.

The report calls for urgent action to address chronic diseases and mental health disorders, demanding high-level political commitment and immediate scaling up of actions to address the epidemic of NCDs, the world’s leading causes of death and ill health. It will also help guide countries as they make progress toward Health for All and tackle both NCDs and infectious killers.

The Commission has made six recommendations in its report: 1) Heads of State and government should take responsibility for the NCD agenda, rather than delegating it to ministers of health alone, as it requires collaboration and cooperation across many sectors; 2) Governments should identify and implement a specific set of priorities within the overall NCD and mental health agenda, based on public health needs; 3) Governments should reorient health systems to include NCDs prevention and control and mental health services in their universal health coverage policies and plans; 4) Governments should increase effective regulation, appropriate engagement with the private sector, academia, civil society, and communities; 5) Governments and the international community should develop a new economic paradigm for funding actions on NCDs and mental health; and 6) Governments need to strengthen accountability to their citizens for action on NCDs and simplify existing international accountability mechanisms.

“We know the problem and we have the solutions, but unless we increase financing for NCDs, and demand all stakeholders be held responsible for delivering on their promises, we won’t be able to accelerate progress,” said Commission Co-chair Dr. Sania Nishtar, a leading NCDs advocate and a former federal minister of health from Pakistan. Other co-chairs of the Commission include the presidents of Finland, Sri Lanka and Uruguay, the Minister of Healthcare of the Russian Federation.

Among other important recommendations, the Commission has emphasised the need for a new economic paradigm for NCDs. “We have called for full-cost accounting of the total societal burden of NCDs and for the integration of NCDs into the human capital ranking indices which are likely to dictate countries’ borrowing costs as soon as 2025. The Commission recognises that that domestic financing of NCDs should be the mainstay, but in addition we strongly feel the need for global catalytic support—and for that we recommend a multi-donor NCDs trust fund. We have additionally called on IFI to encourage lending for NCDs. Moreover, countries have been encouraged to raise taxes on tobacco and alcohol, and consider evidence-based fiscal measures for other unhealthy products—as we all know these are both revenue-generating as well as health promoting,” Dr Sania added.

Collectively, cancer, diabetes, lung and heart diseases kill 41 million people annually, accounting for 71% of all deaths globally, 15 million of which occur between the ages of 30 and 70 years. On September 27, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly will host the third High-level Meeting on NCDs in New York. The Commission’s report will help advise WHO as it prepares for this crucial occasion.