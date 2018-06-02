‘No halt to open heart surgeries’

Islamabad : The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has denied it has suspended open heart surgeries due to unavailability of some injections.

The reports recently made rounds about the unavailability of Adrenaline, Atropine and Dormicum injections and the suspension of cardiac surgeries at PIMS due to it.

“I deny the reports, which claim the suspension of surgeries at our Cardiac Centre. Today, we have done two open heart surgeries and will continue doing so in the days ahead. We have ample stock of the injections required for them,” PIMS executive director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood told ‘The News’.

The PIMS chief said there was no shortage of those injections.

He said he recently wrote a letter to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan's top boss about the immiment shortage of Adrenaline, Atropine and Dormicum on the market seeking corrective measures for the relief of cardiac patients.

"The injection shortage was about the market and not about our hospital. We have a good stock of these injections and will continue performing open heart surgeries," he said.

When contacted, spokesman for the Drap Ghazanfar Ali said the authority was striving to address the issue without delay.