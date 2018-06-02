FDE daily wagers dejected

Islamabad: Daily-wage teachers flayed the previous PML-N government over failure to regularise their services despite repeated promises and said they would take revenge from the Nawaz Sharif-led party over the repeated false promises by voting against its candidates in Islamabad, including former CADD minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

“We all (daily wagers) feel betrayed by (former CADD minister) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry as he kept promising us regularisation until his last day in office but all those promises turned out to be false. We’ll revenge this dishonesty. Not only will we boycott the election duty but we along with our family members and neighbours will also vote against the PML-N candidates in Islamabad, including Dr Tariq Fazal, in the upcoming general elections,” Ihsan Sikandari of the Young Teachers Association, which represents these tempts. The CADD oversees the government schools and colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory, totalling more than 400, through the Federal Directorate of Education. The YTA leader regretted that the CADD had put up a summary on regularisation to the previous cabinet but it was rejected for pointing out that the matter was sub judice.