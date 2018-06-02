Sat June 02, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2018

Notices to teachers for failing to join election duty

LAHORE: District Education Authority (DEA), Lahore has issued show cause cum personal hearing notices to a number of schoolteachers for failing to join duty with Returning Officer (RO) concerned vis-a-vis General Elections 2018.

These notices have been issued under PEEDA Act 2016 for personal hearing on June 06. “Now, therefore, you are directed to appear before the undersigned for personal hearing on 06-06-2018 at 9:00 AM along with tangible documents/ justification in your defence, as to why the penalty mentioned under Section 4 of PEEDA Act 2006 may not be imposed on you,” reads one such notice issued to a teacher. The move has spread panic among the schoolteachers who have been demanding for a long time to spare teachers from non-academic duties.

