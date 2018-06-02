Man, son hit to death

A man and his eight-year-old son were killed and a woman injured when their bike rammed into an electricity pole due to speeding on Defence Road. The deceased were identified as Ali Raza and his son Faizan, residents of Green Town. Ali Raza’s mother, Dilshad, suffered injuries and she was rushed to hospital. The victims were on their way to a relative’s home to give her Eidi when the incident occurred.