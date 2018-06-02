Three die as tractor hits rickshaw in Gujjarpura

LAHORE: Three people, including a minor and woman, were killed when a tractor-trolley loaded with grass hit a motorcycle-rickshaw near Karol Ghatti, Gujjarpura police jurisdiciton, on Friday morning.

The victims were indentifeid as Mukhtar, 45, Sumaira, 25 and a baby. A 65 years old woman named Maqboolan was severely injured in the accidents. Rescuers said a speeding tractor-trolley hit the rickshaw, injuring the rickshaw passengers badly. The injured were rushed to hospital where three of them were declared dead.

Police impounded the tractor-trolley. The bodies have been handed over to their families. No case was registered till the filing of this report. Man shot dead: A 45-year-old man was shot dead by his opponents over an old enmity in the Gujjarpura police area on Friday.

The victim was identified as Ameen, a resident of Gujjarpura. He was passing through Sher Shah Road along with his children in a car when two persons riding a bike intercepted him and opened indiscriminate firing. He suffered 13 bullets and died.

Police said the victim worked as a property dealer and had enmity with Nanha Baloch Group of Misri Shah and Badami Bagh. The victim’s brothers had killed four persons of Baloch Group in the recent past. The accused persons fled the scene. Further investigation is underway. The body has been removed to morgue.

Body found: A 65-year-old man was found dead in the Bhatti Gate police area on Friday. The victim yet to be identified was lying unconscious in Parinda Market. Police removed him to hospital where his death was confirmed. Police said the victim was a drug addict and died of an overdose of drugs. The body has been removed to morgue.

accidents: At least 821 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Four people were killed and 560 badly injured in the accidents. The injured were removed to hospitals. However, some 372 victims, who sustained minor injuries were given first aid by the emergency medical teams.

Cops rewarded: Punjab Additional IG Operations Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said it is the tradition of Punjab police to encourage the dutiful personnel at every level as they are precious asset to the department.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held for distribution of commendatory certificates and cash prizes among the officers and officials of Operation Control Room who offered their services for reporting and monitoring. The additional IG Operations said that the officers and officials who had been awarded prizes should work harder. He said the Operation Control Room not only worked as a nervous system with respect to transmission of information but also provided timely information for the efficient decision making to the officers and also played a vital role in keeping officers and personnel dynamic and active in the field.