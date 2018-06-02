Excise inspector arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Friday arrested an excise inspector on corruption charges. Muhammad Sher of Tehsil Quaidabad submitted an application to the Director ACE Asim Raza, stating Inspector E&T Munir Hussain had received Rs 10,000 from him as a bribe in an issue of tax.
