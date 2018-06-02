Margalla Hills’ fire near control by army copters

ISLAMABAD: Following hectic efforts by Army Aviation and Pakistan Air Force (PAF), huge fire which erupted at various places on Margalla Hills, was near control. "90 % of fire at Marglla Hills extinguished," the ISPR said on Friday night.

Army Aviation and PAF helicopters continue to do the rest. 41 sorties carrying Bambi buckets flown over affected areas as the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad and CDA showed complete negligence to the whole fire episode which began from Dara Jangla three days ago, later spread to Daman e Koh, Saidpur, Trails three, Trail five, Talhar, and areas behind Faisal Mosque.

Fire destroyed a vast area of forest having trees and bushes, playing havoc with wildlife. According to an official of Margalla Wildlife Department, fire broke out at three different places and it seemed that it was intentional act.