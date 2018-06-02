Water shortage hits Mansehra city

MANSEHRA: The people of city and its suburbs have been facing severe water shortage since the start of Ramazan.

Tehsil Municipal Administration has suspended water supply to Mohallah Ayub, Mohallah Sainabad, Jabri Dehri, Muftiabad and other parts of city and suburbs since the start of Ramazan. “The Local Government system has miserably failed here in the district as people have been going without water for the last almost two-week but nobody is worried about it,” Mohammad Ali, a local told reporters on Friday.

He said that water supply from Booth Khatta was already suspended but now the only source, Ichar nullah water supply schemes, was also almost dried up. Ali said that Tehsil Nazim Khuram Khan Swati had announced launching potable water supply scheme but it could not be materialised.