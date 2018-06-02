Man kills brother, nephew in Bajaur

KHAR: A man shot dead his two relatives and injured two others in Salarzai tehil in Bajaur Agency, official sources said on Friday. They said that one Abdul Wali, after exchanging harsh words, fired at his father Gul Makai, brother Fazal Subhan and nephew Fazal Manan and two others at Kohi village in Salarzai tehsil after ‘isha’ prayers. As a result, Fazal Suban and Fazal Manan were killed on the spot while Gul Makai and two others, whose names could not be ascertained, sustained injuries. The injured were taken to the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Khar in a critical condition. The officials of the political administration registered the case and started an investigation.