Comments sought on plea against declaring Rao Anwar’s house as sub-jail

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notices to the provincial advocate general, the home department and others on a petition filed by Naqeeb Mehsud’s father Muhammad Khan, who challenged the notification declaring suspended District Malir SSP Rao Anwar’s house a sub-jail.

Anwar and his subordinate policemen were booked for murdering Mehsud along with three others in a fake police encounter on January 13 in Shah Latif Town. Their trial is pending in an anti terrorism court (ATC).

Anwar was arrested on the orders of the Supreme Court on March 21, and after the duration of the police remand ended, he was sent to prison by the administrative judge of the ATCs on April 21.

The SHC’s division bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh issued notices to the Sindh advocate general, the home department and others, ordering them to file their comments on June 8.

The petitioner’s counsel Faisal Siddiqui earlier told the court that despite the order of the trial court to shift the main accused to prison, the home department issued a notification declaring his house s sub-jail, which is in violation of the trial court’s orders.

Siddiqui said the home department issued the impugned notification with mala fide intention, as Anwar is the only under-trial prisoner of an ATC in Sindh whose own house has been declared a sub-jail, adding that such favouritism is against the jail’s rules and criminal procedure. He said the impugned notification fails to disclose any credible information regarding serious threats to Anwar’s life. He asked that if the suspended cop is facing a serious threat, why has he not been detained at a high-security detention centre or why has his security not been increased in jail like other high-profile prisoners.

He also said Anwar’s detention in the comfort of his own home declared as a sub-jail is simply a continuation of the VVIP treatment being accorded to him. The counsel said there is clear evidence that Anwar is a thoroughly corrupt police officer, who has acquired assets beyond his known means and has engaged in money laundering, adding that a relevant complaint has been sent to the National Accountability Bureau. He said that in view of Anwar’s involvement in the terrorism case, he has been suspended from his post and he cannot be given any kind of concession under the law.

He also said Anwar’s criminal character is obvious from the fact that he defied the court’s orders and according to a police report, he and his subordinates have been accused of carrying out 444 encounter killings over the past seven years.

In the complaint, Mehsud’s father said Anwar’s salary as an SSP was Rs113,772, but despite that, he has travelled to Dubai 74 times since 2012. “It is incomprehensible for an officer with a maximum salary of Rs113,772 to be able to afford as many trips. It is clear that the aforementioned trips have been financed through assets acquired beyond his means and in order to launder money.”

Siddiqui requested that the SHC declare illegal the impugned notification of the home department with regard to Anwar’s confinement at his own house by declaring it a sub-jail.