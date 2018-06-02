Mashal orphanage children participate in UGS Golf Clinic

KARACHI: It was an endearing sight. Dozens of orphans, from ages 5 to 17, visited a golf course for the first time in their lives and fell in love with what many believe is one of the most difficult sport in the world.

On the invitation of Asna Soban, CEO of United Global Solutions (UGS), 40 kids from Mashal orphanage visited the KGCÿon Thursdayÿevening.They attended a golf clinic by Sindh Golf Association (SGA) coach Ghulam Baloch and then participated in a putting competition.

Talking about the clinic, Asna said, ?It was great to be here with the children of Mashal orphanage today. We wanted them to have a good time playing golf. ?They are beautiful kids and I pray all their dreams come true,? she said.

United Marine Agencies CEO Sohail Shams, who was the chief guest, said: ?We have always supported golf and it?s great that more youngsters are taking up this sport. I have always been inspired by the creative and innovative ideas of the youngsters in every sphere ? sports or business.?

In the beginning, the kids found it tough to putt but soon they got the hang of it. ?I cannot believe I?m at a golf club playing golf with a professional. This is so exciting,? said 16 years old Rashid.

Laila, a 10-year-old girl, said, ?I love to play with dolls but I also like outdoor games. It was so much fun to learn how to hold a club and putt. I even sank a putt, although it was my first time. I really enjoyed myself and I would love to play golf again.?After the putting competition, Asna announced that everyone was a winner and so gifts were given to everyone.