Training camps for Asian Games after Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI: Training camps for the 18th Asian Games will be held after Eid-ul-Fitr, a senior official of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) said on Friday.

“Yes, camps will begin after Eid-ul-Fitr,” the official said.

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had to halt some camps a few days ago due to financial issues.

However, most of the camps for the continental assignment had not been started.

The Board officials are going to meet Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and federations on June 6 to finalise various matters regarding the country’s participation in the Asian Games slated to be held in Palembang and Jakarta in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

The Board official also made it clear that federations would keep only those athletes in the camp who are set to feature in the Asian Games.

Holding late camps may hit the players’ preparation for the assignment.

“Other nations prepare for years for such a big event while we are unable to even hold our camp at a time when the event is round the corner,” a player told ‘The News’.

Lack of funds and frequent changes in the PSB’s top hierarchy during the last few days have delayed the camps.

Pakistan is expected to feature in the Asiad in around 30 disciplines.Some federations wanted to start camps before Eid, but it is not going to happen as Eid will be only ten days away after June 6 meeting. Holding camps in that period would be useless.“How can the players be called, especially those who live in far-flung areas only a few days before Eid?” an official of a federation told this correspondent.