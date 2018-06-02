Pochettino leads race to replace Zidane at Real Madrid

PARIS: The race to succeed Zinedine Zidane is on following the Frenchman’s shock resignation from Real Madrid on Thursday, only days after steering the Spanish giants to a third successive Champions League trophy.

Tottenham’s Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino tops the bookmakers’ list of favourites, with Chelsea handler Antonio Conte and former long-time Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger also in the mix.

AFP Sport looks at the potential candidates:

Mauricio Pochettino

As a former centre-back with Barcelona-based Espanyol, Pochettino has vast experience of Spain’s La Liga.

But it is the 46-year-old Argentinian’s coaching nous, man-management skills and consistency with Tottenham Hotspur that has hoisted him among the favourites to replace Zidane.

Under Pochettino, Spurs have secured three successive top-four finishes in the Premier League, allowing the London club to rub shoulders with the elite of European football on a regular basis.

Antonio Conte

Amid claims that Chelsea’s players are fed up with his demanding training sessions and intense ways, Conte could soon be on his way out of the club, who have been linked to current Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri.

But whether the 48-year-old Italian is an adequate replacement for the taciturn Zidane, and the right choice for such a demanding club, is up for debate.

Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, in 2016-17, but failed to repeat the achievement in a far less successful 2017-18 season.

Arsene Wenger

Wenger is available and has the name and the top-level experience, having coached Arsenal for 22 years in England’s Premier League and, less regularly, in Real’s favourite playground of the Champions League.

But would Real Madrid’s demanding fans back the 68-year-old Frenchman, whose last piece of silverware with the Gunners came in 2017 with the FA Cup? His last league honours date back 13 years to 2004, proving the steady decline during his long reign.

Jurgen Klopp

Leading Liverpool to the Champions League final, and a 3-1 defeat to Real last Saturday, won’t have done any harm to Klopp’s chances of joining the Spanish giants.But whether the easy-going, fan-hugging German fits the bill at Europe’s most successful club remains to be seen.

In coaching terms Klopp’s CV stands up to scrutiny: tactics, man management and unfettered enthusiasm for the game are among his biggest attributes.Klopp led Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final in 2013, only to suffer defeat to Bayern Munich.Three other runner-up places grace Klopp’s CV, including the English League Cup (2016), the Europa League (2016) and this season’s Champions League.