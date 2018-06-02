Mattis, Modi in Singapore for security summit

SINGAPORE: When US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis attends a security summit in Singapore this weekend, he hopes to assure allies of America’s commitment to the region and its aim of checking China’s seemingly inexorable rise.

But the issue the Pentagon chief may well be faced with most often is one he would prefer not to weigh in on: what on Earth will happen between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump?

Mattis, whose department has spent years refining military options against North Korea and its nuclear programme, wants to steer clear of speculation surrounding a possible meeting between the two leaders. "We continue with the diplomatically-led campaign," Mattis told reporters as he headed to the Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore, referring questions on the issue to the State Department. Events between the US and North Korea have been evolving rapidly, after the mercurial Trump called off a historic summit with Kim, only to immediately reverse course.