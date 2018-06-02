Rigging, sit-ins, opposition

The government’s tenure ended on Thursday night (May 31). The period had its fair share of both good and unpleasant moments. Development projects were hampered to a great extent. New trends were set to send the government packing in whatever way it was possible. For people, elections are not as important as the attitude of politicians. The democratic system will remain ruined unless politicians learn the norms of democracy. For a smooth democracy, it is mandatory that all organs of the state remain in their orbit and fulfil their obligations strictly because any encroachment upon others domain create problems which shake the roots of the state.

We must deal with these irregularities for the upcoming elections. There is no denying that the opposition of tomorrow has learnt all the tactics from the previous one and can repeat the show with more severity paving the way for a total collapse of the system.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi