The city of problems

For the last several months, the people of Karachi, in spite of paying all types of taxes and utility bills, are encountering problems due to water shortage. Most of the time, pressure of the water is low and it takes quite a lot of time to fill a bucket. We are facing the torture of a hot summer without proper water supply. It seems as if there is nobody to take care of the citizens and solve their problems.

The authorities have not paid any attention or given a positive response to the repeated requests of the residents. The situation has now reached at an alarming stage. The higher authorities are therefore requested to look into this matter without further delay and take suitable steps to solve the problem.

Fouzia Fatima

Karachi