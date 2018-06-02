A day in the party

This refers to the news report ‘Imran Khan expels Farooq Bandial from PTI’ (May 31). While the decision to expel a character like Farooq Bandial from the party is right and proper, what is shocking is that such people can gain entry into the party after a single meeting with Imran Khan. Being a rising politician, Imran Khan would surely be meeting many people he may not know much about.

However, there should be some system in force through which the background of such people is checked before making an official announcement and presenting it as another big success of the party. Coming so soon after the Punjab caretaker chief minister fiasco, the incident adds weight to the accusations of the PTI being a one-man show.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi