We are one

Instead of completely ignoring negative criticism, our political leaders should consider it to be constructive feedback that will help leaders identify the areas that require more work. The basic problems of the people should be debated and resolved on a single platform. Young people should also actively participate in politics. The lacuna of leadership has become a serious issue in our country. Our leaders, the one who wants to lead people sincerely, are being deprived of participation in politics. People who do not want to see them succeed because of their own vested interests create hurdles for them.

Young people – who are the future of the country – should stop being indifferent to the country’s political scenario. Instead of hurling baseless allegations against each other, political leaders should take steps to tackle socioeconomic problems of the country. The future of our country is in the hands of our youth and it can be improved if these people pursue politics as a duty and with intention to serve people only. Educational institutions of our country should also encourage students to develop critical thinking and analyse political scenario in a logical manner. The country will undoubtedly tread on the path to success, if young people start making wise decisions.

Muhammad Fazul Wassan

Khairpur Mirs