That PML-N show

Despite facing numerous challenges during its five-year-long tenure, the PML-N’s democratically-elected government has successfully completed its term. Right after the general elections in 2013, the government witnessed the first blow when opposition parties took to the streets to protest against alleged rigging. This led to re-polls in selected constituencies, which put all allegations of rigging to rest. Later, the Panama Papers case dominated the country’s airwaves. An elected prime minister was held accountable. He was disqualified from office and is now barred from holding any public office for life.

However, the ousted prime minister did set an unprecedented example by appearing before the court; this kept the supremacy of accountability and democracy intact. Last month also witnessed the passing of a historic bill regarding the country’s tribal region. The merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will usher the residents of the war-stricken region to an era of prosperity. It will also guarantee equal rights to the people who were living under the draconian FCR since the British Raj. Amid much political turmoil, Pakistan has achieved notable achievements. It is hoped that the successive governments will work harder towards the country’s progress.

Ayesha Erum

Faisalabad