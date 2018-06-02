Raise our stipend

I am studying at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro and enrolled in an M Phil programme. I came to Jamshoro from a tiny village of the Shikarpur district to pursue higher education. It is increasingly difficult to live away from home with little money. Although the HEC provides monthly allowance to M Phil scholars, the amount is quite low.

The relevant authorities should consider increasing the monthly allowance of both M Phil and PhD scholars. Not all students have a strong financial background and those who travel from faraway places need a decent allowance to meet basic expenses. The higher authorities should look into this matter at the earliest.

Zahid Hussain Mirani

Jamshoro