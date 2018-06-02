Sat June 02, 2018
June 2, 2018

In the mainstream

The Fata merger is a historic decision. After this amendment, an area which remained downtrodden due to government negligence will now hopefully enjoy all constitutional rights as the people of other provinces enjoy.

It is time for the working government to rehabilitate the area by providing a proper housing system, employment opportunities, education and other facilities so that the terror-stricken area can become a peaceful place to live in.

Adeel Ur Rehman

Karachi

