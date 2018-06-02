Relief package to continue: USC

KARACHI: Relief package announced by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with the subsidy of Rs1.73 billion will continue till the end of the the holy month of Ramazan, Shahzad Khan, Zonal Manager, Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Karachi Zone, said on Friday.

Taking to The News, he said the package was launched on May 14 and so far thousands of customers had availed benefits of subsidised rates on basic consumer items available at all the USC outlets.

The Karachi Zone comprises seven main regions, including Karachi (South), Karachi (North), Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Badin and Gwadar.

Shahzad said that flour is available at Rs320/10kg bag, adding that the USC has announced reduced rates up to 10-15 percent on around 150 leading consumer brands.

USC purchased goods direct from manufacturing companies so there is no question of quality, he added.

Shahzad said that different monitoring teams have been setup who remained vigilant during the Ramazan to avoid misuse of subsidised rates.