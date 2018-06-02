Traders to support caretaker PM for economic revival: Saarc CCI

ISLAMABAD: The business community would support the caretaker government’s efforts for economic revival and holding fair, free and impartial elections, which is the need of the hour, an official said in a statement on Friday.

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik congratulated former justice Nasirul Mulk for becoming the caretaker prime minister and said that the time has come when businessmen and entrepreneurs will have to change their mindset, adopt modern techniques and focus on infrastructure development and public-private partnership for survival in the 21st century.

The caretaker government would convene a meeting of all stakeholders and draft a proposal after consultation for the economic revival, and in this regard, traders will help the government, he said.

Malik also suggested that the businessmen should unite at a common platform under the umbrella of the United Business Group and draw up a charter of demand to implement the common agenda pinpointed by experts.

He emphasised the need for providing facilities and direction to the businessmen in the search for untapped international markets.

The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry official called for reducing the productivity gap in the industry, business and trade with proper value addition and quality control, which would automatically raise the income of manufacturers, exporters and traders.

He suggested that savings rate of less than 15 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) should be brought to 30 percent. In India and China, the savings rate is more than 35 percent, he said.