Copper dips

Beijing : London copper edged down 0.1 percent to $6,846.50 a tonne, while ShFE copper closed up 0.5 percent at 51,480 yuan a tonne.

London and Shanghai nickel prices rose for a fourth straight session on Friday, supported by production cuts in China, plunging nickel inventories and higher steel prices. Nickel stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) warehouses have fallen to 27,430 tonnes as of Friday from 45,566 tonnes on Jan. 19, while London Metal Exchange (LME) nickel stocks have dropped for 18 straight sessions.

"Nickel inventory was reduced a lot in ShFE warehouses but the total inventory nickel in China was down by less," said Xu Aidong, chief nickel analyst at Chinese research house Antaike. Some nickel pig iron production in Shandong province has been suspended due to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Qingdao, she added.