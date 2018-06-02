Euro rises

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The euro consolidated gains on Friday and is set to break a six-week losing streak following a drop in Italian bond yields after a revived coalition deal between Italy´s two anti-establishment parties reduced concerns of immediate elections.
The single currency plunged earlier this week and Italian bond yields soared, with 2-year bond yields posting their biggest one-day jump in 26 years on Tuesday on fears that fresh elections in the euro zone´s third biggest economy could strengthen the hand of anti-establishment parties.
But the past two days have seen some stability with the euro recouping its losses thanks in part to renewed efforts to form a government and avoid new elections, ending three months of political turmoil.
Analysts were also getting more cautious of the dollar´s recent move higher -- the greenback hit a 6-1/2 month high against a basket of its rivals earlier this week -- on trade war fears and rising concerns the U.S. economic momentum may soften. "At these levels, I think the dollar is nearly priced to perfection and we think the euro should see a rebound from later this year," said Paul Baird, head of fixed income at Newton Asset Management, a subsidiary of BNY Mellon which manages $49.8 billion in assets globally.
