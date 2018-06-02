Stocks end flat as investors turn cautious

Stocks ended flat on Friday in range-bound session as domestic investors remained cautious due to selling from financial institutions and foreign fund houses, dealers said.

Komal Nizai, equity trader at Habib Metro Financial Services, said, “Trading remained within a narrow range throughout the session. Foreign selling continued to make it difficult for the market participants to formulate a strategy to take positions in the market.”

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index rose 0.15 percent or 66.17 points to close at 42,912.81 points.

KSE-30 shares index shed 0.14 percent or 30.43 points to end at 20,990.65 points.

As many as 307 scrips were active, of which 142 went up, 147 fell, and 18 remained unchanged. Ready market volumes stood at 59.227 million shares compared to a turnover of 142.62 billion shares in the last session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corp said oil stocks were battered after US crude tumbled, though oil marketing companies showed small gains after the outgoing government deferred the petroleum products prices for a week. “Concerns for rupee volatility invited mid-session pressure,” he added.

An analyst from Ismail Iqbal Securities said steel manufacturers came under pressure after US decision to impose tariffs on aluminium and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union reignited trade war fears.

Pakistan Petroleum closed slightly negative despite the news that federal government has extended Sui mining Lease for one year.

Bestway gained 0.7 percent after announcing that the company has completed construction and installation of its brownfield expansion project and commenced production from May 31, 2018.

Moreover, the auto sector witnessed price clipping because assemblers would stop booking from non-filers starting June 1, 2018.

Companies with the highest gains were Colgate Palmolive, up Rs150.00 to close at Rs3,150.00/share, and Unilever Foods, up Rs149.15 to close at Rs8,000.00/share.

Stocks that booked the most losses were Philip Morris Pakistan, down Rs155.36 to close at Rs2,974.10/share, and Sapphire Textile, down Rs73.66 to close at Rs1,399.71/share.

Pakistan International Bulk recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 1.713 million shares. The script gained 1 paisa to close at Rs13.07/share. It was followed by Summit Bank with a turnover of 1.285 million shares. Its scrip gained Rs0.12 to close at Rs2.67/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Elektron, with a turnover of 4.393 million shares, as its scrip lost Rs0.39 to close at Rs38.11/share.