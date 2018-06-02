Consumer price inflation increases to 4.2 percent in May





KARACHI: Annual consumer price inflation rose to 4.2 percent in May, while core inflation reading for the month clocked in at more than three-year high of seven percent as cost of health, education and clothing continued to increase, official data showed on Friday.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) recorded consumer price index (CPI) inflation for April at 3.7 percent year-on-year and five percent in May 2017. CPI increased 0.5 percent in May as compared to an increase of 1.8 percent in the previous month and flat in the same month a year earlier.

Analysts are seeing uptrend in inflation as a sign of further rise in interest rate. Last month, the central bank raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5 percent during the monetary policy announcement for the next two months, expecting buildup of inflationary pressures.

Mohammad Sohail, chief executive officer of Topline Securities said uptrend in core inflation, particularly, warrants "more increase in interest rate".

In May, core inflation (non-food and non-energy CPI) stood at seven percent similar to the previous month, indicating increased inflationary pressure. Cost of clothing and footwear, health and education increased 6.7 percent, 5.22 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively in May over the same month a year earlier.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s return to a monetary policy of interest rate hike may constraint funds flows to economic activities. That means growth should be compromised “to some extent,” Sohail remarked. Pakistan achieved the decades-high growth rate of 5.3 percent in FY2017 and provisionally 5.8 percent in the current FY2018.

Consumer inflation of 3.8 percent for July-May, however, remained well below the annual target of six percent.

Analysts believe that inflation would end up around four percent till June-end. Oil price hike may give it a boost.

Government’s decision to delay rise in petroleum prices till later this month is tantamount to holding back the inevitable as international oil prices have rebounded to the 2014-levels.

Topline Research foresees consumer inflation head towards seven percent during the next fiscal year due to rise in oil prices and currency depreciation.

PBS data showed that cost of housing, water, electricity, gas and fuels increased 5.53 percent in May over the same month a year earlier.

Annual food inflation was recorded at 2.07 percent in May as compared to increase of 1.08 percent in April. Inflation of perishable foods fell 4.55 percent in May as compared to the same month a year ago. It rose 4.98 in April over the same month a year earlier.

Ramazan effects on prices are likely to be seen in the first half of the current month as consumption of perishable foods increases during the month. So, reading of food CPI, having a 35 percent weight in the index, is expected to pick up in June, according to Topline Research.

In May, rates of kerosene oil decreased 33.21 percent year-on-year, followed by education (13.10pc), motor fuel (12.42pc), newspapers (12.12pc), water supply (10.21pc), wage (10.14pc), personal equipment (9.75pc), postal services (9.18pc), tailoring (9.13pc), cosmetics (9.05pc), medical tests (8.74pc), stationary (8.50pc), furniture (8.25pc), construction input items (8.12pc) and cleaning and laundry (7.86pc).

Food items that saw rise in prices in May over the same month a year ago included betel leaves and nuts (218.64pc), chicken (21.04pc), meat (9.67pc), rice (9.35pc), dry fruits (8.71pc), sweat meat (8.22pc), eggs (6.55pc), jam tomato ketchup and pickles (5.83pc), condiments (5.63pc), readymade food (5.58pc), fish (5.18pc), milk products (5.15pc), honey (4.46pc), tea (4.39pc), beans (4.30pc) and spices (4.25pc).

In May, prices of pulse mash decreased 25.44 percent year-on-year, followed by potatoes (24.59pc), cigarettes (20.25pc), pulse gram (13.25pc), pulse masoor (12.78pc), pulse moong (11.47pc), sugar (10.06pc), besan (9.82pc), tomatoes (9.82pc), gur (5.88pc), gram whole (5.06pc) and fresh vegetables (3.41pc).