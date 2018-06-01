Senate body appreciates ECP secretary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has appreciated the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary for giving satisfactory briefing on conduct of upcoming general election.
On behalf of the committee, its director general secretary wrote to the Election Commission of Pakistan, appreciating and acknowledging Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad for his commitment with national and official obligations.
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has appreciated the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary for giving satisfactory briefing on conduct of upcoming general election.
On behalf of the committee, its director general secretary wrote to the Election Commission of Pakistan, appreciating and acknowledging Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad for his commitment with national and official obligations.
Comments