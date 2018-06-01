Fri June 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2018

Senate body appreciates ECP secretary

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has appreciated the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary for giving satisfactory briefing on conduct of upcoming general election.

On behalf of the committee, its director general secretary wrote to the Election Commission of Pakistan, appreciating and acknowledging Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad for his commitment with national and official obligations.

