FBR collects Rs3,274b in first 11 months of current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD: The FBR has collected Rs3,274 billion in first eleven months (July-Nov) period of the current fiscal year and the Board will have to collect Rs661 billion in last month (June) for achieving revised annual target of Rs3,935 billion.

It will be an uphill task for the tax collection machinery for achieving the revised annual target on June 30, 2018. The government had

already revised revenue collection target from Rs4,013 billion to Rs3,935 billion, reflecting a decrease of Rs78 billion.

Despite getting advances from major LTUs and RTOs the FBR has so far remained unable to achieve the desired growth for displaying the envisaged target by end of the fiscal year.

According to the provisional data issued by the FBR here on Thursday, the FBR, during the first 11 months of the current financial year, has also recorded a provisional net revenue collection of over Rs3,274 billion as against Rs2,854 billion collected during the same period of

the previous fiscal year, excluding collection on account of book adjustments which depicts an increase of around 15%.

The provisional collection for the month of May 2018 is Rs351 billion excluding collection on account of book adjustments.

The figures of collection received in the treasuries of the remote areas may further swell the revenue figures. The revenue collection trend

during the first eleven months of the financial year augurs well for the efforts of FBR towards achievement of the assigned revised annual revenue target.

FBR has issued further refunds of Rs31.3 billion to take the total amount of refunds issued during the year to more than Rs100 billion in first 11 months as against Rs54 billion issued during the entire 12 months of the previous year.