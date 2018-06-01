PM appoints adviser to IMF executive director

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved a summary for appointing Zafar Hasan, a Grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS), as adviser to the IMF executive director at Washington DC for a period of three years.

There was a strong contest over selection at this top position between Zafar Hasan and incumbent Punjab Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh as it was believed in power corridors of the federal capital that he enjoyed backing of the Punjab Chief Minister, Shahbaz Sharif.

“Within the bureaucracy, Zafar Hasan, has been considered a suitable choice among the contenders in the shortlisted candidates through an official summary sent out to PM Abbasi this week,” official sources told The News here on Thursday.

The filling of this post becomes crucial at a time when twin deficits, including the budget deficit and current account deficit are worsening, and it is becoming evident that the country may have to approach the IMF for fresh bailout package anytime in next fiscal year 2018-19.

Official sources confirmed to The News on late Wednesday night that the premier granted his approval on nomination of Zafar Hasan as new adviser to the executive board of the IMF.

Federal Minister for Finance Dr Mifta Ismail also confirmed that the PM Abbasi approved the summary and nominated Zafar Hasan for this slot. To another query, he said that he did not know when the newly nominated adviser to executive board in the IMF was going to Washington to assume his charge.

The forwarded summary from the Ministry of Finance included the names of Additional Finance Secretary, External Wing, Zafar Hasan, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Secretary, Naveed Kamran Baloch, and Punjab Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh.

In the past, renowned economists, such as late Dr Meekal Aziz Ahmed and Dr Ehitsham Ahmed remained on this slot for several years. The late Dr Meekal Aziz was known as macroeconomic experts who possessed vast working experience both at the Planning Commission and the IMF. Later, Pakistan appointed Meekal Aziz as executive director to the IMF. Then Ehitsham Ahmed assumed the slot of adviser to the executive director to the IMF and served at this key position.

Then Islamabad decided to appoint its own bureaucrats on this key posting. In recent years, former Finance Secretary Shahid Mehmood, who is known workaholic former bureaucrat, had worked as senior adviser to the executive director in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Washington DC, representing Pakistan on the IMF Executive Board from 2015 to 2017 during the period of last IMF sponsored programme under extended fund facility (EFF).

It was the only programme from which Islamabad had graduated successfully; otherwise, in the past all IMF programmes had failed, and Pakistan was known as one or two tranche country.

Shahid Mehmood has been currently serving as executive director in the ADB, and he had worked in the IMF at the same position for three years in the past. He also performed the task of chief negotiator for Pakistan in the establishment of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).