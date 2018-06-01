MMA to announce manifesto on June 5: Fazl

KARACHI: Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that the manifesto of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) will be announced on June 5 in Islamabad, local media reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi after meeting of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Fazlur Rehman said that MMA aims to root out politics of corruption from the country.

Fazlur Rehman said that Pakistan’s future generations would bear the burden of debt. He said that MMA will work for strengthening the democratic institutions of the country.

He further said that MMA would oppose any delay in the elections. Fazlur Rehman also said that MMA will hold a public meeting in Karachi on June 9.