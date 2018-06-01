Fri June 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2018

SECP, PCI sign MoU to conduct research on CPEC, BRI

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) here that will enable both parties to conduct researches on the topics related to CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI).

Shauzab Ali, Commissioner, Investor Education and International Relations, SECP and Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director PCI, signed the MOU.

In addition, joint seminars would be conducted in particular on savings and investments, financial literacy and company incorporation.

Shauzab Ali highlighted various investor education initiatives under the SECP Jamapunji investor education campaign. He stressed upon the importance of financial literacy and entrepreneurship in the vibrant business environment in Pakistan and offered PCI to work with SECP to develop an innovative approach for enhanced investor awareness impact collectively. He also made a specific reference to the significance of this MOU in the context of China’s important and growing investment in the financial sector and capital markets of Pakistan.

