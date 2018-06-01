ECP Issues code of conduct for foreign observers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday has issued a 14-point code of conduct for foreign observers in the upcoming general polls.

No person will be permitted to observe election process unless he presents accreditation card issued by ECP or its authorised officer. Observers shall respect the sovereignty of Pakistan as well as fundamental rights and freedom of its people.

Observers shall maintain good behaviour respect others including exhibiting a sensitivity for culture and customs of the country and shall observe the highest level of professional conduct throughout their job.

Observers shall adhere to the laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and respect the authority of ECP.