Our patience is historic, says Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif Thursday said it was a historic day that another democratic government has completed its tenure, but his patience and around 80 appearances before this accountability court were also historic.

During appearance at the Accountability Court hearing corruption references against him, Nawaz Sharif briefly talked to reporters, but said his discussion is off the record.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Rana Sanaullah also accompanied Nawaz Sharif briefly.

Sanaullah criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for withdrawing Nasir Khosa’s name as caretaker chief minister of Punjab after proposing it. He ruled out any chance of re-consultation with the PTI.